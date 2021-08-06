Horse racing tips: Timeform preview and selections for evening action

Andrew Asquith outlines the Timeform view on the action at Haydock and Newmarket on Friday evening.
Oisin Murphy is in blistering form at present, already having ridden 11 winners in August, so it is no surprise to see all of his mounts at Haydock tonight well supported. One who must have a cracking chance is the Ed Dunlop-trained VERREAUX EAGLE, who probably ran better than it looked at the time when fourth behind two winners on handicap debut at Sandown last month.
She made the most of a good opportunity to open her account in a weak race over an extended five furlongs at Catterick in June and wasn’t disgraced when third in a hot race for the grade at Pontefract next time. Verreaux Eagle failed to improve on handicap debut at Sandown last time, but she failed to settle back at seven furlongs and was unable to go with the principals in the closing stages as a result. The return to this shorter trip will suit and she should be up to winning races from this mark in what doesn’t appear the strongest race.
Dean Ivory saddles two in the closing race at Newmarket but it is DANCINGINTHEWOODS who looks the one to focus on. A winner earlier in the year at Leicester, he built on some solid efforts when resuming winning ways over course and distance two weeks ago with much more in hand than the neck winning margin suggests.
That was a fairly useful handicap comprising of mostly in-form horses so the form looks solid, and Dancinginthewoods travelled through the race like one at the top of his game, making smooth headway around a furlong from home before being produced to lead inside the final 100 yards. The runner-up has boosted the form since by winning next time and a subsequent 2 lb rise in the weights very much underestimates him. The booking of William Buick also catches the eye – he has only had five rides for the yard since 2008 – and Dancinginthewoods seems sure to launch another bold bid.