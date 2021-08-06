Horse racing tips: Timeform preview and selections for evening action

Verreaux Eagle - 17:52 Haydock

Oisin Murphy is in blistering form at present, already having ridden 11 winners in August, so it is no surprise to see all of his mounts at Haydock tonight well supported. One who must have a cracking chance is the Ed Dunlop-trained VERREAUX EAGLE, who probably ran better than it looked at the time when fourth behind two winners on handicap debut at Sandown last month.

She made the most of a good opportunity to open her account in a weak race over an extended five furlongs at Catterick in June and wasn’t disgraced when third in a hot race for the grade at Pontefract next time. Verreaux Eagle failed to improve on handicap debut at Sandown last time, but she failed to settle back at seven furlongs and was unable to go with the principals in the closing stages as a result. The return to this shorter trip will suit and she should be up to winning races from this mark in what doesn’t appear the strongest race.