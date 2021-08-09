Horse racing tips: Timeform preview and selections for evening action

Thaki - 17:35 Windsor

Division two of the apprentice handicap over six furlongs (17:35) looks cherry ripe for THAKI. Indeed, he was just a modest maiden for Luke McJannet, but he went with plenty of zest on debut for Chris Dwyer at Yarmouth five days ago and, on that showing, he is well up to winning a race of this nature.

He started life for his new yard from a career-low mark and arguably ran his best race to date, shaping like the best horse at the weights but paying for a big move into contention around two furlongs out. Thaki easily cruised into the lead, looking a well-handicapped horse, but was edged out of it close home by a couple coming from further back. It is no surprise connections have decided to turn him out quickly, clearly in top condition and able to race from the same mark.