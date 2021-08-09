Sporting Life
Horse racing tips: Timeform preview and selections for evening action

By Andrew Asquith
12:06 · MON August 09, 2021

Andrew Asquith outlines the Timeform view on the action at Windsor on Monday evening.

Thaki - 17:35 Windsor

Division two of the apprentice handicap over six furlongs (17:35) looks cherry ripe for THAKI. Indeed, he was just a modest maiden for Luke McJannet, but he went with plenty of zest on debut for Chris Dwyer at Yarmouth five days ago and, on that showing, he is well up to winning a race of this nature.

He started life for his new yard from a career-low mark and arguably ran his best race to date, shaping like the best horse at the weights but paying for a big move into contention around two furlongs out. Thaki easily cruised into the lead, looking a well-handicapped horse, but was edged out of it close home by a couple coming from further back. It is no surprise connections have decided to turn him out quickly, clearly in top condition and able to race from the same mark.

You in Two | Racing Edition - Oisin Murphy

Tregony - 19:35 Windsor

Later on the card, the thriving TREGONY is a short price in the mile and a quarter handicap for three-year-olds, but deservedly so after completing a four-time over course and distance last week. She has taken off since sent handicapping, her mark now 23 lb higher than for her first victory at Nottingham in June.

The manner in which she recorded her latest win suggests she has much more to offer, too, admittedly not having much to beat, but doing so in the style of a filly that's still got plenty in hand of her mark. She didn’t settle fully in the early stages of the race, but she effortlessly moved into the lead on the bridle a furlong out and wasn’t extended to score by one and a half lengths. Tregony looks well treated turned out under a 6 lb penalty and can extend her winning sequence.

