Horse racing tips: Timeform preview and selections for evening action

Variyan - 19:38 Newmarket

The concluding handicap at Newmarket this evening only has five runners, but it looks a cracker and there is a strong case that can be made for the Martyn Meade-trained VARIYAN. He was progressive for Archie Watson after joining from France, winning four times in all, and judged by his debut for new connections at Salisbury in June, he could have even more to offer.

Variyan proved better than ever despite meeting with defeat, getting the run of the race out in front but recording a useful timefigure. He was easy enough to back on his first start for five months but he went down fighting, edging back into the lead once headed inside the final furlong and only headed in the dying strides. Variyan is a straightforward type whose good runs easily outweigh the bad since arriving on these shores, and the lack of pace in this race on paper should play to his strengths. He could prove hard to peg back in this small field at a track where prominent tactics can be seen to good effect.