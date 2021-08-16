Sporting Life
Get the latest Timeform tips for the evening action

Horse racing tips: Timeform preview and selections for evening action

By Andrew Asquith
12:37 · FRI August 13, 2021

Andrew Asquith outlines the Timeform view on the action at Newmarket on Friday evening.

Variyan - 19:38 Newmarket

The concluding handicap at Newmarket this evening only has five runners, but it looks a cracker and there is a strong case that can be made for the Martyn Meade-trained VARIYAN. He was progressive for Archie Watson after joining from France, winning four times in all, and judged by his debut for new connections at Salisbury in June, he could have even more to offer.

Variyan proved better than ever despite meeting with defeat, getting the run of the race out in front but recording a useful timefigure. He was easy enough to back on his first start for five months but he went down fighting, edging back into the lead once headed inside the final furlong and only headed in the dying strides. Variyan is a straightforward type whose good runs easily outweigh the bad since arriving on these shores, and the lack of pace in this race on paper should play to his strengths. He could prove hard to peg back in this small field at a track where prominent tactics can be seen to good effect.

Raatea - 17:35 Newmarket

Earlier on the card, RAATEA is worthy of interest in a wide-open sprint handicap. He managed to win a maiden over a mile at Kempton for Marcus Tregoning last year and has made an encouraging start for new connections this season.

He has produced two below-par efforts, but he can have his run at York last time overlooked, a slow start always putting him on the backfoot and he wasn’t knocked about once his chance had gone. His previous third-place finish in a useful handicap at Newcastle reads well, though, and he remains with scope from this mark. Raatea still has to prove he is fully effective at this trip, but there are several prominent racers in this field, so he should get a good pace to aim at, and he is worth chancing at the prices.

