Horse racing tips: Timeform preview and selections for evening action

Newbury Tuesday preview 6.00 WILD BEAUTY

Charlie Appleby was among the winners at Royal Ascot last week with Kemari and Creative Force and he has a good chance of landing the novice for two-year-old fillies at Newbury (18.00) with WILD BEAUTY.

Although set to concede 6 lb to each of her seven rivals, Wild Beauty comes out top on Timeform ratings so is taken to her defy her penalty. That was earned from her success in a maiden at Haydock last month in which she confirmed the promise of her debut run which came at Ascot. Wild Beauty was stepping up to six furlongs at Haydock, which clearly suited her, while her experience stood her in good stead in the testing conditions as she stayed on well for a three-length win over the newcomer Magnolia State.

As a daughter of Frankel out of a smart seven-furlong/mile winner, another step up in trip can be expected to bring about further improvement, while her Haydock win suggests this evening’s soft ground won’t be a problem either.