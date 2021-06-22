Horse racing tips: Timeform preview and selections for evening action

John Ingles outlines the Timeform view on the action at Newbury on Tuesday evening.
Charlie Appleby was among the winners at Royal Ascot last week with Kemari and Creative Force and he has a good chance of landing the novice for two-year-old fillies at Newbury (18.00) with WILD BEAUTY.
Although set to concede 6 lb to each of her seven rivals, Wild Beauty comes out top on Timeform ratings so is taken to her defy her penalty. That was earned from her success in a maiden at Haydock last month in which she confirmed the promise of her debut run which came at Ascot. Wild Beauty was stepping up to six furlongs at Haydock, which clearly suited her, while her experience stood her in good stead in the testing conditions as she stayed on well for a three-length win over the newcomer Magnolia State.
As a daughter of Frankel out of a smart seven-furlong/mile winner, another step up in trip can be expected to bring about further improvement, while her Haydock win suggests this evening’s soft ground won’t be a problem either.
Oisin Murphy was another celebrating success at Ascot last week as the Royal meeting’s top jockey and his mount SUNSET BAY takes the eye on an attractive mark in the second of the card’s seven-furlong handicaps (19.30).
Ed Walker’s filly takes on older rivals here from near the foot of the weights and looks well treated after finishing second off the same mark in a fillies’ handicap at Salisbury last week. Also ridden by Murphy on that occasion, Sunset Bay looked unlucky not to justify favouritism, conceding first run to the eventual winner Trixie Waterbury, who got a good split up the inner, but sticking to her task to pull six lengths clear of the third.
That was a career-best run from Sunset Bay who is less exposed than her rivals and she looks to have been found a good opportunity to get off the mark.