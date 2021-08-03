Sporting Life
Get the latest Timeform tips for the evening action

Horse racing tips: Timeform preview and selections for evening action

By John Ingles
14:45 · TUE August 03, 2021

John Ingles outlines the Timeform view on the action at Lingfield and Nottingham on Tuesday evening.

SMOOTH SPIRIT – 19:00 Lingfield

James Ferguson’s Smooth Spirit carries top weight in this handicap for three-year-olds over seven furlongs but he’s less exposed than his rivals and, having run much his best race last time, wouldn’t need to improve much more to get off the mark for the year.

His two best efforts have come on the all-weather, in fact, both at Wolverhampton. He showed a good attitude when the narrow winner of a maiden auction there last summer and on his return to that track last month he showed the benefit of his reappearance when going down by half a length to Ford Madox Brown in a handicap, holding every chance from the home turn. The re-application of cheekpieces could help Smooth Spirit go one better this time.

JEWEL IN MY CROWN – 19:50 Nottingham

Jewel In My Crown bids to regain the winning thread back over the course and distance of her latest success in June. She looked well suited by stepping up to a mile and a quarter for the first time on that occasion and won in the style of a three-year-old who would on go on improving in handicaps, much as her half-sister Rosa Gold did for Rae Guest’s stable last summer.

Jewel In My Crown had got off the mark at Brighton in May, but although she pulled clear of the rest in a fillies’ handicap at Leicester last time, she was no match for another improving filly Portfolio who made all to win by four lengths.

That rival has since shown useful form, finishing third in a listed race at Newmarket on Saturday, so there was no disgrace in that defeat and Jewel In My Crown looks capable of giving weight away to her rivals here.

