Horse racing tips: Timeform preview and selections for evening action

Check out the Timeform view on the evening action from Newmarket and Musselburgh on Friday.

SILVER SAMURAI – 20:00 Newmarket There are small fields at Newmarket this evening but the seven-furlong handicap looks a competitive contest with four of the seven runners having won last time out. Pick of them on Timeform ratings is Marco Botti’s grey Silver Samurai who ran a career-best last time when successful at Doncaster to gain the third win of his career. On much less testing ground than his previous turf starts this year, Silver Samurai seemed to benefit from the fitting of a hood for the first time and from being delivered late, with Marco Ghiani producing him to lead in the final furlong after weaving his way through the field. Silver Samurai is only 4 lb higher here for that ready length-and-a-half win over Admirality which gives him good prospects of following up. The hood is on again tonight, while Marco Botti’s horses are running well and Tom Marquand looks an interesting booking in the saddle.

CLARENDON HOUSE – 20:22 Musselburgh Much the best race on Musselburgh’s card is their five-furlong handicap which has attracted a field of six. The one who takes the eye here is the promising Clarendon House who has made the long journey from Newmarket for Robert Cowell. Under 10-0, the three-year-old has to concede plenty of weight all round but that’s unlikely to stop him judged on the way he won at Bath last week. Forcing the pace as he’s done in all his recent races, Clarendon House ended up making all and quickened clear in the final furlong to win in dominant fashion by four and a quarter lengths from Delegate That Lord. Clarendon House picks up a 6 lb penalty for that success but with a Timeform rating of 108 from his latest win, that suggests that it won’t be long before he’ll be competitive in better company than the handicaps he’s contesting at the moment. Having begun his career only at the beginning of June, winning his first two races by wide margins, Clarendon House has still had just five starts to date so is entitled to have further improvement in him.