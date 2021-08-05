Horse racing tips: Timeform preview and selections for evening action

Andrew Asquith outlines the Timeform view on the action at Doncaster and Sandown on Thursday evening.
The mile handicap (19:20) at Doncaster looks a cracking contest and you can make a case for several, but it is the George Boughey-trained AIR TO AIR who makes the most appeal. He was proving expensive to follow, but always left the impression he possessed plenty of ability before deservedly opening his account in a minor event at Newmarket in May.
That form is nothing special, but he showed improved form stepped up to this trip when bolting up from a mark of 81 in a course and distance handicap in June. He was given a trademark Jamie Spencer ride that day, settled in the rear travelling strongly before sluicing his way through the field around a furlong out and drawing clear under a hands-and-heels ride in the closing stages.
Air To Air was extremely well supported for the Britannia at Royal Ascot on the back of that success and, though he never posed a threat, he still left the impression he was in top form and he did have some excuses. Firstly, he raced in the unflavoured far-side group, travelling better than most but not getting the clearest run, and secondly he also lost a shoe. It is therefore best not to judge him harshly on that run and, such was the impression he created at this track the time before, he is well worth another chance to prove himself on still a good mark.
There is an interesting three-year-old handicap at Sandown (19:02) and REWIRED should probably be the outright favourite. Trainer David Menuisier enjoyed two winners at Glorious Goodwood last week, notably with his star filly Wonderful Tonight taking the Lillie Langtry Stakes, and he is fancied to keep the run of good form going.
Rewired was a little disappointing on his first two starts this year, but he very much caught the eye when finishing a close fifth to a very progressive sort – who has since won again – in a course and distance handicap last month. Rewired didn’t get the smoothest run through, shuffled back in the pack when the pace started to lift around three furlongs out, but impressing with the ease in which he quickly got back into contention soon after.
He paid for that big move in the closing stages where he was unable to sustain his run, but his earlier burst of speed suggests he is a well-handicapped horse. Granted more luck in running and a more economical ride, Rewired certainly looks the one to beat racing from the same mark. He makes much more appeal than the similarly-priced Mashhoor who seemingly had no excuses when failing to land the odds at Newmarket last time.