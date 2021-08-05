Horse racing tips: Timeform preview and selections for evening action

Air To Air - 19:20 Doncaster

The mile handicap (19:20) at Doncaster looks a cracking contest and you can make a case for several, but it is the George Boughey-trained AIR TO AIR who makes the most appeal. He was proving expensive to follow, but always left the impression he possessed plenty of ability before deservedly opening his account in a minor event at Newmarket in May.

That form is nothing special, but he showed improved form stepped up to this trip when bolting up from a mark of 81 in a course and distance handicap in June. He was given a trademark Jamie Spencer ride that day, settled in the rear travelling strongly before sluicing his way through the field around a furlong out and drawing clear under a hands-and-heels ride in the closing stages.

Air To Air was extremely well supported for the Britannia at Royal Ascot on the back of that success and, though he never posed a threat, he still left the impression he was in top form and he did have some excuses. Firstly, he raced in the unflavoured far-side group, travelling better than most but not getting the clearest run, and secondly he also lost a shoe. It is therefore best not to judge him harshly on that run and, such was the impression he created at this track the time before, he is well worth another chance to prove himself on still a good mark.