Horse racing tips: Timeform preview and selections for evening action

Tony McFadden outlines the Timeform view on the action at Kempton on Wednesday evening.

Life's A Beach - 17:50 Kempton

Life's A Beach catches the eye on handicap debut in what does not look like a strong seven-furlong nursery. An opening mark of 62 is fair based on what he's shown in maiden/novice company but you get the feeling there's much more to come now he's stepping up in trip in handicap company. It's notable that his sales price rose sharply earlier this year, fetching 45,000 guineas at two compared to £9,000 as a yearling, and he represents the powerful Richard Hannon yard, so it would be little surprise if he proved a class apart.

Prontissimo - 19:25 Kempton

Prontissimo showed his effectiveness under these conditions when winning over course and distance in April, looking value for more than the winning margin of a length and a half after readily quickening clear two furlongs out and only being closed down late on with the race already in the bag. He disappointed under a penalty at Doncaster on his next outing but bounced back at the same course when a promising second on his handicap debut last month. Prontissimo hit the front going best over a furlong out, but he ran around under pressure and was headed close home by a much more experienced rival. That showed he has entered handicaps from a fair mark, though, and there should still be more to come after only four starts.