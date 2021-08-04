Sporting Life
Horse racing tips: Timeform preview and selections for evening action

By Tony McFadden
12:40 · WED August 04, 2021

Tony McFadden outlines the Timeform view on the action at Kempton on Wednesday evening.

CHAI YO POWER – 20:00 Kempton

Chai Yo Power has taken time to learn his job, but he was impressive at Lingfield last month and now looks like a horse on a sharp upward curve. He probably would have made a successful handicap debut at Chepstow in June had he been a bit more streetwise, but he took time to hit top gear in a race not run at a steady early gallop. The way Chai Yoi Power hit the line in that mile-and-a-quarter handicap suggested he would benefit from a step up in trip and he duly improved for the extra distance at Windsor, narrowly getting the verdict despite still not looking like the finished article.

Chai Yo Power went up only 2 lb in the weights for that win at Windsor and he made a mockery of that new mark at Lingfield, looking a lot more professional than he had previously. Chai Yo Power drew three and three-quarter lengths clear after cruising into contention and he fully earned an 8 lb hike in the weights. He can carry on improving and stay a step ahead of the handicapper for a while yet.

You in Two | Racing Edition - Oisin Murphy

Motorious – 21:00 Kempton

Motorious has shown enough in novice and maiden company to suggest that an opening mark of 74 could be generous. He displayed improved form when runner-up to an in-form rival over five furlongs at Beverley in June and then ran to a similar level when a creditable third over six furlongs at Leicester last month.

The form of that race at Leicester has already started to work out well, with the winner and fourth both successful next time, and Motorious looks to have been let in lightly to handicaps off a mark of 74. Motorious steps up to seven furlongs for the first time here but his dam stayed a mile, while he is a big, strong gelding who shapes as if he has more to offer.

