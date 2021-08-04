Horse racing tips: Timeform preview and selections for evening action

CHAI YO POWER – 20:00 Kempton

Chai Yo Power has taken time to learn his job, but he was impressive at Lingfield last month and now looks like a horse on a sharp upward curve. He probably would have made a successful handicap debut at Chepstow in June had he been a bit more streetwise, but he took time to hit top gear in a race not run at a steady early gallop. The way Chai Yoi Power hit the line in that mile-and-a-quarter handicap suggested he would benefit from a step up in trip and he duly improved for the extra distance at Windsor, narrowly getting the verdict despite still not looking like the finished article.

Chai Yo Power went up only 2 lb in the weights for that win at Windsor and he made a mockery of that new mark at Lingfield, looking a lot more professional than he had previously. Chai Yo Power drew three and three-quarter lengths clear after cruising into contention and he fully earned an 8 lb hike in the weights. He can carry on improving and stay a step ahead of the handicapper for a while yet.