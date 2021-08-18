Horse racing tips: Timeform preview and selections for evening action

Lydford - 19:55 Windsor

The Racing League continues at Windsor tonight and the best bet on the card comes in the closing handicap over an extended mile and three furlongs. The horse in question is LYDFORD, who produced a career-best effort when beating the reopposing Red October by a length at Lingfield a week ago.

Lydford confirmed the promise of his first run in this series at Newcastle in no uncertain terms, landing good support in the style of a horse who hasn’t yet reached his limit. Red October arrived in top form having won at Leicester on his previous start, but Lydford discarded of him without breaking sweat, showing a potent turn of foot to mow down that rival in the straight to win with more in hand than the length margin suggests. Both of Lydford’s wins have come on an artificial surface, but he ran a blinder in a competitive handicap at York earlier in the season, so he is just as effective on turf, and a 5 lb penalty shouldn’t be enough to prevent him following up.