Horse racing tips: Timeform preview and selections for evening action

Andrew Asquith outlines the Timeform view on the action at Windsor on Thursday evening.
The Racing League continues at Windsor tonight and the best bet on the card comes in the closing handicap over an extended mile and three furlongs. The horse in question is LYDFORD, who produced a career-best effort when beating the reopposing Red October by a length at Lingfield a week ago.
Lydford confirmed the promise of his first run in this series at Newcastle in no uncertain terms, landing good support in the style of a horse who hasn’t yet reached his limit. Red October arrived in top form having won at Leicester on his previous start, but Lydford discarded of him without breaking sweat, showing a potent turn of foot to mow down that rival in the straight to win with more in hand than the length margin suggests. Both of Lydford’s wins have come on an artificial surface, but he ran a blinder in a competitive handicap at York earlier in the season, so he is just as effective on turf, and a 5 lb penalty shouldn’t be enough to prevent him following up.
Joseph O’Brien has some good chances on the card, not least with Night of Romance, who made a winning debut for the yard at Doncaster two weeks ago, but of more interest is handicap debutant GAHERIS. He has a useful middle-distance pedigree and showed improved form to open his account at the third attempt at Leopardstown last month in good style.
Indeed, that maiden had little depth beyond the first three, but Gaheris was strong in the betting and did what was needed. He made good headway over a furlong from home, but it was his strength in the finish that stood out, staying on well inside the final furlong to win comfortably. The extra furlong he faces tonight will only bring about further improvement and, for all a handicap mark of 88 is by no means a gift, he could easily find the requisite improvement needed to defy it for a good yard who know the time of day.
Published at 1200 BST on 18/08/21