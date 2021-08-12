Horse racing tips: Timeform preview and selections for evening action

Mohareb - 18:38 Lingfield

Mohareb returned to form to get his head back in front over six furlongs at this course last month, staying on well under hands-and-heels riding to lead in the final strides, ultimately getting the verdict by a head.

Mohareb went up 2 lb for that success to a BHA mark of 86, but he still looked potentially well treated when attempting to follow up at Newcastle last time. After all, he was placed from marks in the low-90s during the winter.

In the event, Mohareb could manage only sixth at Newcastle, but it could be worth putting a line through that run under the circumstances. He simply wasn’t seen to best effect at all, passing the post less than four lengths behind the winner and looking unlucky not to finish closer still after finding himself short of room when going well over a furlong out.

Mohareb is better judged on the form of his previous effort and there is no doubt he remains a well-handicapped horse. Equally effective over seven furlongs, he is drawn well in stall 1 and deserves a chance to make amends for his unfortunate run last time with Danny Tudhope also taking over in the saddle..