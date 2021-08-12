Horse racing tips: Timeform preview and selections for evening action

Adam Houghton outlines the Timeform view on the action at Lingfield on Thursday evening.
Mohareb returned to form to get his head back in front over six furlongs at this course last month, staying on well under hands-and-heels riding to lead in the final strides, ultimately getting the verdict by a head.
Mohareb went up 2 lb for that success to a BHA mark of 86, but he still looked potentially well treated when attempting to follow up at Newcastle last time. After all, he was placed from marks in the low-90s during the winter.
In the event, Mohareb could manage only sixth at Newcastle, but it could be worth putting a line through that run under the circumstances. He simply wasn’t seen to best effect at all, passing the post less than four lengths behind the winner and looking unlucky not to finish closer still after finding himself short of room when going well over a furlong out.
Mohareb is better judged on the form of his previous effort and there is no doubt he remains a well-handicapped horse. Equally effective over seven furlongs, he is drawn well in stall 1 and deserves a chance to make amends for his unfortunate run last time with Danny Tudhope also taking over in the saddle..
Lankaran showed much improved form to make a successful handicap debut at Kempton in June, defying a BHA mark of 75 to take his record on the all-weather to two wins from as many starts. Held up in the early stages, he made rapid headway entering the final furlong and sustained his run well from there to land the spoils by a short head.
Lankaran reappears here after a seven-week break and it’s fair to say that the form of that Kempton race could hardly have worked out better in his absence. The runner-up Bonneval filled the same spot on his next start at Ascot before gaining a deserved victory at Newcastle, while Colonel Faulkner, who was beaten a length and a half into third at Kempton, has also won since at this course.
With that in mind, Lankaran looks to have been let in lightly here from just 6 lb higher in the weights. Timeform certainly takes that view as he sets the standard on weight-adjusted ratings, while the small ‘p’ attached to his rating denotes that he is likely to progress further.
When you throw into the mix the red-hot form of the Roger Varian yard (eight winners in the last seven days), then Lankaran is very hard to oppose in his follow-up bid.