Horse racing tips: Timeform preview and selections for evening action

Andrew Asquith outlines the Timeform view on the action at Pontefract on Friday evening.

LUSAIL - 19:10 PONTEFRACT

Pontefract hosts an interesting six-race card which features an excellent two-year-old conditions event (19:10). All of those with experience are closely matched on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, with the Richard Fahey-trained Khunun – one of the most experienced with three runs – heading the septet. However, LUSAIL made a big impression when making a winning debut at York’s Dante meeting and arguably has much more potential after just one run. Admittedly, there were two noteworthy withdrawals at the start that day, but Lusail overcame greenness in the early part of the race to run out a handsome winner, looking a potentially smart colt as he made an eye-catching mid-race move. Lusail must be held in some regard as he has been given an entry in the Group 2 Railway Stakes at the Curragh next month, and this strong, heavy-bodied colt should be shorter in the betting than 9/4.

IRV - 18:00 PONTEFRACT

The opening mile handicap (18:00) looks an excellent opportunity for IRV to resume winning ways. He hasn’t won since the summer of 2019, and was generally inconsistent last season, which has resulted in him falling 8 lb below his last winning mark. He has shaped better than the bare result on both occasions so far this season, though, and remains one to be interested in. Irv was strong in the market on his first start for six months on his seasonal reappearance over this course and distance, and he was unlucky not to go close to winning. He travelled fluently in mid-division and was starting to make good headway when stopped in his tracks over a furlong from home, and he was again hampered inside the final furlong which ended his chance. Irv again wasn’t seen to best effect at Thirsk last time, coming from much further back than the three that finished in front of him in a race where it paid to be close to the pace. He drops into a 0-70 handicap now for the first time in his career and, almost certainly in better form than his recent form figures imply, he is worth backing to deservedly resume winning ways.

VENTURA EXPRESS - 20:50 PONTEFRACT

In the final race on the card (20:50) VENTURA EXPRESS has to be of interest. He bolted up over course and distance on his first start for Paul Midgley last month, showing improved form and benefiting from the return to five furlongs to belatedly open his account. He looked well treated under a 5 lb penalty nine days later, but wasn’t quite in the same form, having no answer for the reopposing Soul Seeker who had the run of the race. Ventura Express was caught in a pocket on the rail that day, but didn’t look as sharp on the whole, probably finding the race coming a little too soon. Soul Seeker boosted the form by winning his next start, but Ventura Express is now 7 lb better off with that rival for a one-and-a-quarter-length defeat. It is hard to think that Ventura Express hasn’t got more to offer for this yard, who are very adept with recruits, and he is confidently selected to reverse the form despite a wide draw.