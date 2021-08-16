Horse racing tips: Timeform preview and selections for evening action

Check out the two Timeform best bets for this evening's card at Windsor including a horse chasing a four-timer.
He's one of our Horses In Focus and JOY CHOI looks set to run a big race in the opening Eden Grove Berkeley Homes Handicap. He was caught further back than ideal when second here last time and races from an unchanged mark.
A strong pace is forecast which will suit his style of running too so expect Malcolm Saunders' charge to be flashing home late.
He's a horse on a roll and GLEN ESK looks the answer to the New Homes At edengrove-londonroad.co.uk Handicap.
He's won his last three including over course and distance last time from only a two pounds lower mark. He overcame a pace bias to win that day and looks sure to make another bold bid.
Published at 1145 BST on 16/08/21