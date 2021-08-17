Horse racing tips: Timeform preview and selections for evening action

Andrew Asquith outlines the Timeform view on the action at Leicester on Tuesday evening.
The sustained support for Boogie Time this morning means that the Michael Dods-trained DULLA BHATTI has drifted to a backable price. He offered little on his debut at Doncaster in May, but he clearly learnt plenty from that initial experience, as he proved a totally different proposition when winning at Hamilton on his next start.
Admittedly, that was a weak race, but he travelled smoothly throughout and was well on top at the finish. He improved further in defeat when runner-up under a penalty in a similar event at Catterick last time, and that form has received a couple of boosts since with the winner and the third both winning next time. He was conceding 5 lb to the winner that day, who has readily won a handicap from a mark of 80, so Dulla Bhatti looks fairly treated of 79 for his handicap debut, especially with further improvement forthcoming.
This looks a competitive handicap, but it is hard to ignore the claims of three-year-old ZUHAIR. He looked clueless on his sole start last year, but a gelding operation over the winter appears to have worked the oracle, as he has looked a useful performer in two starts this season, winning a maiden and minor event at Nottingham and Ffos Las, respectively.
Zuhair didn’t have much to beat last time, but he readily landed the odds under a penalty, making all and quickening the pace over two furlongs out to win with plenty in hand. He raced in midfield at Nottingham the time before, so he doesn’t need to lead, and there should be enough pace on here for him to get a nice tow into the race. He faces largely exposed opposition now and he has the potential to be better than a mark in the low-80s.
Published at 1135 BST on 17/08/21