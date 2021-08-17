Horse racing tips: Timeform preview and selections for evening action

Dulla Bhatti - 18:25 Leicester

The sustained support for Boogie Time this morning means that the Michael Dods-trained DULLA BHATTI has drifted to a backable price. He offered little on his debut at Doncaster in May, but he clearly learnt plenty from that initial experience, as he proved a totally different proposition when winning at Hamilton on his next start.

Admittedly, that was a weak race, but he travelled smoothly throughout and was well on top at the finish. He improved further in defeat when runner-up under a penalty in a similar event at Catterick last time, and that form has received a couple of boosts since with the winner and the third both winning next time. He was conceding 5 lb to the winner that day, who has readily won a handicap from a mark of 80, so Dulla Bhatti looks fairly treated of 79 for his handicap debut, especially with further improvement forthcoming.