Horse racing tips: Timeform preview and selections for evening action

DETECTIVE – 18:00 Carlisle

Carlisle has an eight-race card of handicaps for female riders and the 18:00 contest over nine furlongs gives course specialist Detective another opportunity at his local track, this time with Josephine Gordon taking over in the saddle.

The five-year-old began his career with Sir Michael Stoute but, still lightly raced, it’s only this season that he’s started to flourish for Dianne Sayer and has now won three times over this evening’s trip at Carlisle since the end of May when fitted with blinkers for the first time. He’s also finished a good second there over a slightly shorter trip.

For his latest success at the beginning of July, Detective defied a penalty and did well in the circumstances to get up late for a head win over Zeimaam in a steadily-run race.

Despite racking up the wins of late, Detective is still on a modest BHA mark of just 58 which means he’s getting weight from most of his rivals here, so he should take all the beating again.