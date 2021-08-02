Horse racing tips: Timeform preview and selections for evening action

John Ingles outlines the Timeform view on the action at Carlisle and Windsor on Monday evening.
Carlisle has an eight-race card of handicaps for female riders and the 18:00 contest over nine furlongs gives course specialist Detective another opportunity at his local track, this time with Josephine Gordon taking over in the saddle.
The five-year-old began his career with Sir Michael Stoute but, still lightly raced, it’s only this season that he’s started to flourish for Dianne Sayer and has now won three times over this evening’s trip at Carlisle since the end of May when fitted with blinkers for the first time. He’s also finished a good second there over a slightly shorter trip.
For his latest success at the beginning of July, Detective defied a penalty and did well in the circumstances to get up late for a head win over Zeimaam in a steadily-run race.
Despite racking up the wins of late, Detective is still on a modest BHA mark of just 58 which means he’s getting weight from most of his rivals here, so he should take all the beating again.
Windsor stage a really competitive final of their sprint handicap series at tonight’s meeting and it can go to Edraak, a dual winner over course and distance this season when putting up his two best performances for Mick Appleby.
His latest win in June came in the style of a potentially smart sprinter as he quickened to lead over a furlong out and had a bit in hand in beating Tinto and A Sure Welcome who both take him on again here.
Having also won at Chelmsford earlier in the year, Edraak made a mockery of his lower mark when switching from the all-weather to turf for the first of his wins at Windsor in April under Oisin Murphy who is back on board tonight. He didn’t run so well at Doncaster next time before bouncing back on his latest start.