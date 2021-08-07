Sporting Life
Horse racing tips: Timeform preview and selections for evening action

By Andrew Asquith
11:30 · SAT August 07, 2021

Andrew Asquith outlines the Timeform view on the action at Lingfield on Saturday evening.

Danger Close - 19:35 Lingfield

Roccozaam is a short-priced favourite in the Henny Penny Nursery Handicap (19:35) following a career-best effort at Kempton last time, but he faces some similarly unexposed types and it could pay to side with DANGER CLOSE at the prices.

He also remains a maiden but has done the majority of his racing at the minimum trip and he strongly left the impression that a return to six furlongs would suit when third on handicap debut at Bath last month. Danger Close was outpaced early in the race on that occasion but made good headway out wide at the halfway point to put him in with a chance and he kept on well in the closing stages without really causing a threat to the first two. He is probably a bigger price than he should be because of his wide draw in stall 11, but he has Luke Morris taking over from his usual apprentice rider today, and seems sure to improve for this extra furlong, so is well worth chancing.

You in Two | Racing Edition - Oisin Murphy

Lilkian - 20:05 Lingfield

LILKIAN provided Darryll Holland with his first winner as a trainer when scoring over this trip at Kempton in April and he has largely held his form well since, having plenty of use made of him from a wide draw at Wolverhampton last time but still running creditably.

He is probably worth marking up for that effort, too, easily faring best of those who raced prominently in a well-run race, ridden into a two-length lead around a furlong out but caught close home by those who were ridden more patiently. Lilkian has fared better with the draw today and, if positive tactics are employed again, he should be seen to better effect round this sharper track. He is 2 lb below his last winning mark and another bold bid seems assured.

