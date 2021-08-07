Horse racing tips: Timeform preview and selections for evening action

Danger Close - 19:35 Lingfield

Roccozaam is a short-priced favourite in the Henny Penny Nursery Handicap (19:35) following a career-best effort at Kempton last time, but he faces some similarly unexposed types and it could pay to side with DANGER CLOSE at the prices.

He also remains a maiden but has done the majority of his racing at the minimum trip and he strongly left the impression that a return to six furlongs would suit when third on handicap debut at Bath last month. Danger Close was outpaced early in the race on that occasion but made good headway out wide at the halfway point to put him in with a chance and he kept on well in the closing stages without really causing a threat to the first two. He is probably a bigger price than he should be because of his wide draw in stall 11, but he has Luke Morris taking over from his usual apprentice rider today, and seems sure to improve for this extra furlong, so is well worth chancing.