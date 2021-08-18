Horse racing tips: Timeform preview and selections for evening action

Vitalline - 18:15 Kempton

Vitalline has been operating at the top of his game of late and followed up a win at Lingfield with an even better effort in defeat at the same course last month. Vitalline found only an in-form, subsequent winner too strong last time, and he looks well treated after going up only 2 lb for that gallant effort.

Those runs came on turf, but Vitalline will have no issue with the return to the Polytrack as he was successful at this venue last season. He has a much more appealing profile than this evening's rivals and he has been found a good opportunity to bounce back to winning ways.