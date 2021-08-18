Horse racing tips: Timeform preview and selections for evening action

Tony McFadden outlines the Timeform view on the action at Kempton on Wednesday evening.
Vitalline has been operating at the top of his game of late and followed up a win at Lingfield with an even better effort in defeat at the same course last month. Vitalline found only an in-form, subsequent winner too strong last time, and he looks well treated after going up only 2 lb for that gallant effort.
Those runs came on turf, but Vitalline will have no issue with the return to the Polytrack as he was successful at this venue last season. He has a much more appealing profile than this evening's rivals and he has been found a good opportunity to bounce back to winning ways.
Rod Millman has his team in remarkable form at present and has struck with five of his last six runners. He has another good chance at Kempton this evening with Crystal Casque, who has dropped to below her last winning mark and shaped with more promise than the result would suggest over course and distance last week.
Crystal Casque was sixth of nine and beaten four lengths, but she looked unlucky not to finish closer having been short of room over a furlong out. That was a decent handicap, contested by some progressive, younger rivals, and this looks like a better opportunity down in class against her own sex. She is 2 lb below her last winning mark but looks as good as ever, so she holds strong claims.
Published at 1200 BST on 18/08/21