Horse racing tips: Timeform preview and selections for evening action

Knight of Kings - 17:05 Lingfield

Knight of Kings made little impact on his first couple of starts in handicaps but he showed improved form to get off the mark at Windsor last month, readily brushing his rivals aside by three and a quarter lengths. Knight of Kings looked a class apart as he travelled powerfully and readily forged clear after being produced to lead over a furlong out.

That was not a strong race and he has a 6 lb higher mark to contend with here, but he is still lightly raced and is entitled to progress again. William Buick is an excellent jockey booking and it's surprising that he's not favourite.