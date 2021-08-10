Horse racing tips: Timeform preview and selections for evening action

Tony McFadden outlines the Timeform view on the action at Lingfield on Tuesday evening.
Knight of Kings made little impact on his first couple of starts in handicaps but he showed improved form to get off the mark at Windsor last month, readily brushing his rivals aside by three and a quarter lengths. Knight of Kings looked a class apart as he travelled powerfully and readily forged clear after being produced to lead over a furlong out.
That was not a strong race and he has a 6 lb higher mark to contend with here, but he is still lightly raced and is entitled to progress again. William Buick is an excellent jockey booking and it's surprising that he's not favourite.
Bowman has a rather patchy profile but his record on the all-weather is hard to knock and his victory over course and distance in April is a rock-solid piece of form. Bowman gave weight and a beating to Rhoscolyn, who has since developed into a smart performer, while the third and fourth also won next time out.
Bowman has subsequently failed to replicate that form on turf but he ran creditably when third at Ayr last time, highlighting that he is still in decent heart, and he will be suited by the return to an artificial surface. There's not much pace on the cards here and it would be little surprise to see Bowman boss matters throughout from a mark only 1 lb higher than his course-and-distance success.