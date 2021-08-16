Horse racing tips: Timeform preview and selections for evening action

Glamorous Breeze - 17:00 Bath

Glamorous Breeze responded well to the application of cheekpieces and produced a career-best effort at Chepstow last time. She had performed with credit on her two previous outings, finishing runner-up at Newbury and Bath, and she raised her game a notch at Chepstow, crossing the line with a two-length advantage and more to give. Glamorous Breeze is starting to compile a nice profile and she is on an upward curve, so a 7 lb rise may not be enough to stop her following up.

Super Superjack - 18:45 Bath

Super Superjack has progressed well this season and returns to this venue in search of a hat-trick. Super Superjack was only just denied here in a close finish over an extended mile and three furlongs but he took a small step forward to open his account over the same course and distance on his next outing. Super Superjack only won by three-quarters of a length but he scored with a bit in hand, keeping on powerfully in the style of a horse who would appreciate a further step up in trip. He showed improved form when stepped up to this course and distance of a mile and five furlongs, defying a 5 lb rise in the weights, and he ought to launch another bold bid from just 3 lb higher.