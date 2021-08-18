Horse racing tips: Timeform preview and selections for evening action

Andrew Asquith outlines the Timeform view on the action at Salisbury and Newcastle on Friday evening.
There is listed action at Salisbury this evening but the best bet of the night comes in the final race on the card in the shape of AMALFI BAY. He comes from a family that his owners, Elite Racing Club, know well – he is out of a half-sister to high-class winner Soviet Song and a brother of Zest – and he has shown much-improved form since moving into handicaps.
Amalfi Bay made the breakthrough over a mile and a half at Epsom in last month, justifying strong support and comfortably beating a next-time-out winner. It was therefore no surprise he started a short-priced favourite turned out under a penalty over the same course and distance seven days later and, while he had to work much harder to follow up, he achieved much more in form terms to beat a rival who had fallen to an attractive mark. He shapes as though he will have no problem staying the extra two furlongs he faces this evening, and his brother won over this trip, so there is plenty to like about the chances of this progressive three-year-old.
Over at Newcastle, the Charlie Fellowes-trained INJAZATI is a similarly short price, but his claims also look strong. He didn’t need to improve to get off the mark at the third attempt at Nottingham in June, but he deserves extra credit for that victory as he was a little too free in a steadily-run race.
Injazati was only workmanlike on the day but his previous form reads strong, especially his debut third to Enable’s half-brother Derab at Newmarket. Plenty of winners have come out of that race and there is plenty to like about Injazati physically, just the type that will continue improving for a while yet. He has been given plenty of time since Nottingham and will likely feel the benefit of that now, and an opening mark of 85 may well underestimate him now taking on his elders.
Published at 1200 BST on 18/08/21