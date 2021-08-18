Horse racing tips: Timeform preview and selections for evening action

Amalfi Bay - 19:53 Salisbury

There is listed action at Salisbury this evening but the best bet of the night comes in the final race on the card in the shape of AMALFI BAY. He comes from a family that his owners, Elite Racing Club, know well – he is out of a half-sister to high-class winner Soviet Song and a brother of Zest – and he has shown much-improved form since moving into handicaps.

Amalfi Bay made the breakthrough over a mile and a half at Epsom in last month, justifying strong support and comfortably beating a next-time-out winner. It was therefore no surprise he started a short-priced favourite turned out under a penalty over the same course and distance seven days later and, while he had to work much harder to follow up, he achieved much more in form terms to beat a rival who had fallen to an attractive mark. He shapes as though he will have no problem staying the extra two furlongs he faces this evening, and his brother won over this trip, so there is plenty to like about the chances of this progressive three-year-old.