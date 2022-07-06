Eve Johnson Houghton could launch a two-pronged assault on the bet365 Bunbury Cup at Newmarket on Saturday with Jumby and Accidental Agent.

Wokingham third Jumby looks almost certain to line-up in the seven-furlong heritage handicap and could be joined by stablemate Accidental Agent, who was last of seven behind Baaeed in the Queen Anne at the Royal meeting. Accidental Agent, a quirky but talented miler, gained the seventh success of his career – and his first in three years – with victory in a similar handicap on Newmarket’s Rowley Mile course in April. The eight-year-old then narrowly failed to follow up in the valuable Victoria Cup, going down half a length to Vafortino at Ascot. However, Johnson Houghton will leave it until the last minute before deciding whether or not the gelding – who gave her and jockey Charles Bishop their first top-level success when taking the 2018 Queen Anne – will run alongside his stablemate or head to the Group Two Fred Cowley Summer Mile at the Berkshire track.