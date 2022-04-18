Check out the view from connections ahead of Tuesday's meeting at Epsom.

Eve Johnson Houghton is using the Cazoo Blue Riband Trial as a marker for the rest of the campaign as the unbeaten Sheer Rocks takes on seven rivals at Epsom on Tuesday. The Iffraaj colt won twice in novice company – over seven furlongs at Chepstow and a mile at Bath – last term and steps up to 10 furlongs and into Listed company for his return. Sheer Rocks takes on representatives from powerful yards in the shape of Yarmouth debut winner Mighty Ulysses (John & Thady Gosden), United Nations (Aidan O’Brien) and easy Leicester scorer Nahaani (Charlie Appleby). “He never shows much at home so it is very hard to get a handle on him, but he never showed much at home last year, and he won twice. He saved it for the racecourse,” said Johnson Houghton.

“He looks great, he’s done well physically and basically we’ll know a bit more after tomorrow. He is moving well, he’s done nothing wrong and I think it is the right race to start him off in. We will know where we are with him afterwards. All the English horses are all rated roughly the same, within 6lb of each other, so we are all probably in the same boat.” Like Sheer Rocks, Grand Alliance is rated 88 following a two and a quarter-length win at Doncaster, where he defeated seven previous winners on his first run on turf. The Churchill colt is on a hat-trick following that fourth run and Charlie Fellowes feels he is on an upward curve. He said: “He has improved every time. I thought his win last time out at Donny was very impressive considering he hung left towards the rail and did a lot wrong, yet he still managed to win pretty nicely in a decent field. The thing is, where do you go if you don’t pitch him into this company? “He is rated 88 now and most of those high-end handicappers are Stakes- quality. You have the London Gold Cup at Newbury, but the winner of that is normally a Group horse. We thought we’d pitch him in and see where we are going. “We had options, we could have gone to Chester or Sandown, but we felt he would have no problems handling Epsom and the bonus is, if he wins, it is a free entry to the Derby should we go that route, and they all have similar profiles.” The winning horse, if not a gelding or already entered, will receive an automatic entry to this year’s Cazoo Derby.