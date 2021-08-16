Mr McCann earned his famous footballing connections a potential day at the 2022 Derby with victory in the Cazoo Derby “Wild Card” EBF Conditions Stakes at Epsom.

Trained by Tom Dascombe, the Kodiac colt has run a string of fine races in good company this season, not least when beaten less than three lengths by Native Trail in the Superlative Stakes at Newmarket’s July Meeting. Having started his campaign at five furlongs and never before gone beyond seven, this represented a different test altogether for a horse named after Liverpool’s press officer, Matt McCann, and owned by a group of current and former Liverpool players which includes James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Adam Lallana and England star Jordan Henderson. His cause was helped when odds-on favourite Goldspur, who had been so impressive on his debut at Sandown, became upset in the stalls and was withdrawn. But Richard Kingscote rode a masterful race from the front on the 4/1 chance and pulled nicely clear of Austrian Theory to win by five and a half lengths, seeing out the extended mile with aplomb.

