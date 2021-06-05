Cazoo Derby going update: Good to Soft but still drying

Andrew Cooper, Clerk of the Course and Head of Racing at Epsom Downs, said: "We walked the track at about 6.15am in the mist and the fog and our first thought was to leave it at Good to Soft, but it's no worse than that and it will improve. Even then, as soon as you drop on to the fresh ground in the last mile it was on the slow side of good.

"We took all the rail down on the inside straight after racing and repaired yesterday's strip on both sides. It's also had a light roll in places, which you don't often do for Flat racing.