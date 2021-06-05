Cazoo Derby going update: Good to Soft but still drying

The official going at Epsom Downs this morning remains Good to Soft but conditions are in complete contrast to yesterday's and it will be drying all of the time between now and The Cazoo Derby at 4.30.
Andrew Cooper, Clerk of the Course and Head of Racing at Epsom Downs, said: "We walked the track at about 6.15am in the mist and the fog and our first thought was to leave it at Good to Soft, but it's no worse than that and it will improve. Even then, as soon as you drop on to the fresh ground in the last mile it was on the slow side of good.
"We took all the rail down on the inside straight after racing and repaired yesterday's strip on both sides. It's also had a light roll in places, which you don't often do for Flat racing.
"At the end of the day, we are going to be running The Cazoo Derby on some nice ground. I'm not saying we will get to Good, because I feel it will have a 'slow side' legacy still, but we are six hours from the Derby and I think Good will end up in the description, whether it's Good to Soft, Good in Places, or the other way around."
The GoingStick reading that was returned by the operator as Cooper finished talking at around 10.15am was 6.4, compared to 7.2 at the same time yesterday.