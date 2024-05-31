Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Euro IconEuro 24
Racecards IconRacecards
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Ezeliya wins the Betfred Oaks
Ezeliya wins the Betfred Oaks

Epsom Oaks Timeform reaction

By David Cleary
18:25 · FRI May 31, 2024

Timeform's man at the course David Cleary gives his instant reaction on the Betfred Oaks at Epsom.

It's hard to think the latest running of the Oaks was a vintage renewal, but it might just have been won by one that turns out to be an above-average classic heroine.

Ezeliya, stepping up to a mile and a half for the first time, looked the likely winner from a long way out, travelling smoothly held up, moving up on the outside early in the straight and seeing things out stoutly once she hit the front. She's now won the last three of her four starts, improving significantly each time, as she's gone up in trip. Although she's on the small side, there looks sure to be more to come.

Ezeliya's wins have all been with give in the ground. That won't preclude her being effective on quicker, but it does suggest that the Arc might be the race to build the rest of her campaign around.

The Guineas ninth Dance Sequence, like the winner a daughter of Dubawi, stayed better than anticipated and took second, ahead of the outsider War Chimes, both placed fillies showing improvement. They both came from a similar position to the winner, in the rear third of the field in a well-run race, though neither travelled so well, nor handled the track in the way the winner did.

By contrast the favourite and Guineas fourth Ylang Ylang, the form pick beforehand in a race where nearly all had plenty to find to be an average Oaks, was well below her best, having to work to get into a position chasing the leaders two furlongs out before her effort flattened out.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal AscotEuro 2024
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo