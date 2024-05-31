Epsom Oaks Timeform reaction

It's hard to think the latest running of the Oaks was a vintage renewal, but it might just have been won by one that turns out to be an above-average classic heroine.

Ezeliya, stepping up to a mile and a half for the first time, looked the likely winner from a long way out, travelling smoothly held up, moving up on the outside early in the straight and seeing things out stoutly once she hit the front. She's now won the last three of her four starts, improving significantly each time, as she's gone up in trip. Although she's on the small side, there looks sure to be more to come.

Ezeliya's wins have all been with give in the ground. That won't preclude her being effective on quicker, but it does suggest that the Arc might be the race to build the rest of her campaign around.

The Guineas ninth Dance Sequence, like the winner a daughter of Dubawi, stayed better than anticipated and took second, ahead of the outsider War Chimes, both placed fillies showing improvement. They both came from a similar position to the winner, in the rear third of the field in a well-run race, though neither travelled so well, nor handled the track in the way the winner did.

By contrast the favourite and Guineas fourth Ylang Ylang, the form pick beforehand in a race where nearly all had plenty to find to be an average Oaks, was well below her best, having to work to get into a position chasing the leaders two furlongs out before her effort flattened out.