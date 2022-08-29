A review of the action from Monday's meeting at Epsom where emotions ran high after Saratoga Gold's win.

Emotional Derby win for Kyne Daniel Kyne paid tribute to his late brother Jamie who he said was “looking over him” after securing an emotional first success under Rules in front of a bumper Bank Holiday crowd in the Garden Cider Amateurs’ Derby Handicap. The 24-year-old enjoyed a day to remember on his 10th ride under Rules when galvanising the Charlie Hills-trained Saratoga Gold (5/1) to glory in the mile and a half contest, which is restricted to gentleman amateur riders, on his first appearance at the iconic course. Despite being delighted with the outcome Kyne, who works for Lambourn handler Hills, first thoughts were of his brother, and former Flat jockey Jamie, who died aged 18 with fellow rider Jan Wilson in a flat fire in Malton on September 5, 2009. Kyne said: “It is my first ride on the Flat under Rules and it couldn’t have gone any better. I’ve only ever seen this place on television and I hadn’t been here before today. I think of him (Jamie) a lot and he was looking over me today. Hopefully he will keep looking over me for the rest of my career. When I go to the races I’m thinking of him and I ask him to keep me safe and so far so good.

Watch Race Replay

“I ride out for Charlie but I’m a point-to-point jockey really and I’ve got a bit of a belly on me for the Flat. They said to me the other week they might run him here and they asked me, well said, if he runs you will ride him. So I’m delighted. That is the biggest crowd I’ve ridden in front of and you definitely notice it. Pointing a lot of it is leisurely and you might have a couple of hundred people there but a winner is a winner at the end of the day and you get the same buzz but it is nice to have the crowd here.” Although eventually running out a comfortable two and a half-length winner of the race Kyne who hails from Ireland admitted he took nothing for granted until passing one of horse racing’s most famous winning posts. He said: “He has done a lot for me the horse. He is a super little horse that is honest and genuine. I thought I was a bit wide turning for home but once I hit the front he kept going. He was probably getting a little lonely but he had plenty left. When I turned for home I thought I was a little bit wide and when I hit the front I knew I was still travelling but I thought I got there too soon. To me underneath me he felt like the winner but you never know what is coming behind me and I thought something might collar me but he done it well.”

Daniel Kyne returns on Saratoga Gold

Group One winning trainer Hills admitted he will “never forget” the victory after finally getting his hands on the prize having failed to claim it back during his own days riding as an amateur. Hills added: “I finished up there once in the race in the 1990s and I said to Daniel I’ll make sure you win it. It means so much as he works so hard and he comes in and he is a point-to-point jockey really that rides for Warren Greatrex in the winter and comes in for us in the summer. “Ever since we put the blinkers on him he has been rejuvenated and he has been travelling well in his races and Danial gave him a lovely ride and that is great. I will never forget today and I’m sure Daniel won’t either. It is one of those moments that what we do racing for as it is all about having moments and this is one. This means a lot as it sees the satisfaction you give these jockeys.” Holiday winner for Knight William Knight is currently soaking up the sun in Majorca and enjoyed a winner from afar on his 46th birthday after Chartwell House belated got off the mark in the Garden Cider British EBF Restricted Maiden Stakes. Having filled the frame in two of his three previous starts, the son of Churchill took a step up in trip to seven furlongs in his stride much to the delight of the dozen members of the Kennett Valley Thoroughbreds syndicate that made the journey to the track. Although appearing not to be in totally love with the unique track the 5/4 market leader, who was wearing a first time hood, eventually got the better of an entertaining late battle with Cobalt Blue to score by a head under former champion jockey Jim Crowley.

Piers Winkworth, joint racing manager for Kennett Valley Thoroughbreds, said: “The Goodwood race we were seventh in the other day has had a lot of winners come out of it so have we got stronger form than the Richmond! I don’t think he has been the easiest horse for William and his team but he has got bags of ability. I’m not sure if he loved it here today but he has won there and we couldn’t be more delighted. “He was a book one horse from Tattersalls and there is £20,000 bonus he collected today so it was a £25,000 race for us. We have a dozen people here today and they are absolutely chuffed. We were looking for an opportunity to win a bonus and we thought today’s race looked right for us and luckily it has paid off. “I think we have always thought seven would be for him right now but he will want a mile in time. We will stick to seven next time but if we can get him to switch off a mile is well within his radar. “It is William’s birthday and he is sunning himself I believe in Sir Michael Stoute’s villa in Majorca and not here with us today. He is having a nice holiday and he will enjoy that on his birthday for sure.”

Chartwell House comes out on top at Epsom

Buick hot-streak continues There appears to be no sign of champion jockey elect William Buick’s hot spell in the saddle ending soon after he made it nine winners from the past three days when steering Bonita B (7/4 favourite) to glory in the Garden City Star Handicap. Despite being one of the first off the bridle the Mick Channon-trained Oasis Dream filly finished best of them all in the six-furlong contest when forging clear late on to deny long-time leader Silver Kitten by three quarters of a length. Buick said: “They went very quick and it really suited her. She likes this track and she is very game. They got racing early and that really suited her. It is great but needless to say I’ve been getting good rides and good support and it is nice when it works out. You take every race as it comes and you focus on one race at a time.”

