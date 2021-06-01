Cazoo Derby Festival: Epsom ground latest

Clerk of the Course Andrew Cooper said on Tuesday evening: “We’ve maintained a going report here of Good, Good To Firm in places and we produced a Turftrax GoingStick reading of 7.1, which is actually what it was on Sunday morning.

“It had increased to 7.4 yesterday morning and the watering that we’ve done has improved matters a touch and brought us back to a stage where we were two days ago – which is historically pretty much good ground. However there is definitely ground that’s on the quicker side on bits of the course though, hence that going description.

“We’ve had another hot day and it looks a hotter day still tomorrow, with talks of 26 or 27 degrees in the South East. Epsom is often a degree or so lower than the maximum because we’re quite elevated here and often have a bit of a breeze so it would often be hotter at Sandown than here in terms of actual temperature.