Cazoo Derby Festival: Epsom ground latest

The going at Epsom is currently Good, Good to Firm in places as watering continues ahead of the Cazoo Derby Festival.
Clerk of the Course Andrew Cooper said on Tuesday evening: “We’ve maintained a going report here of Good, Good To Firm in places and we produced a Turftrax GoingStick reading of 7.1, which is actually what it was on Sunday morning.
“It had increased to 7.4 yesterday morning and the watering that we’ve done has improved matters a touch and brought us back to a stage where we were two days ago – which is historically pretty much good ground. However there is definitely ground that’s on the quicker side on bits of the course though, hence that going description.
“We’ve had another hot day and it looks a hotter day still tomorrow, with talks of 26 or 27 degrees in the South East. Epsom is often a degree or so lower than the maximum because we’re quite elevated here and often have a bit of a breeze so it would often be hotter at Sandown than here in terms of actual temperature.
“The plan here and now is to embark on a watering programme again tomorrow but quite exactly how much we’ll leave until the morning. We’ll take stock of the forecasts but I’m sure we’ll be doing something quite widespread because we know we’ll lose 3mm of moisture of soil here on a day like today.
“I’d say that we are now where we want to be in terms of a broad aim for Friday – as opposed to anything any slower or anything any quicker. That’s quite a good ground condition to go into a two-day meeting on, which means you can probably let nature take its course thereafter and be no worse than Good To Firm on Saturday.
“You’d have called us Soft on Monday of last week but by Friday you wouldn’t have called it any slower than Good To Soft. All courses up and down the country are drying out at the moment but Epsom Downs being chalk-based is rather free draining and it can turn very quickly.”