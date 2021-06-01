Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Royal Ascot
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
News
Tips
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
Columnists
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Watering is under way at Epsom
Epsom - ground update issued

Cazoo Derby Festival: Epsom ground latest

By Sporting Life
19:39 · TUE June 01, 2021

The going at Epsom is currently Good, Good to Firm in places as watering continues ahead of the Cazoo Derby Festival.

Clerk of the Course Andrew Cooper said on Tuesday evening: “We’ve maintained a going report here of Good, Good To Firm in places and we produced a Turftrax GoingStick reading of 7.1, which is actually what it was on Sunday morning.

“It had increased to 7.4 yesterday morning and the watering that we’ve done has improved matters a touch and brought us back to a stage where we were two days ago – which is historically pretty much good ground. However there is definitely ground that’s on the quicker side on bits of the course though, hence that going description.

“We’ve had another hot day and it looks a hotter day still tomorrow, with talks of 26 or 27 degrees in the South East. Epsom is often a degree or so lower than the maximum because we’re quite elevated here and often have a bit of a breeze so it would often be hotter at Sandown than here in terms of actual temperature.

“The plan here and now is to embark on a watering programme again tomorrow but quite exactly how much we’ll leave until the morning. We’ll take stock of the forecasts but I’m sure we’ll be doing something quite widespread because we know we’ll lose 3mm of moisture of soil here on a day like today.

“I’d say that we are now where we want to be in terms of a broad aim for Friday – as opposed to anything any slower or anything any quicker. That’s quite a good ground condition to go into a two-day meeting on, which means you can probably let nature take its course thereafter and be no worse than Good To Firm on Saturday.

“You’d have called us Soft on Monday of last week but by Friday you wouldn’t have called it any slower than Good To Soft. All courses up and down the country are drying out at the moment but Epsom Downs being chalk-based is rather free draining and it can turn very quickly.”

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Most Read Racing

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content