Epsom ground latest: Good to soft as rain continues on Oaks day

The morning rain, which had been forecast to stop, continued to fall and after Andrew Cooper initially tweaked it from good, good to firm in places to good, good to firm in places in the back straight at lunchtime, he made a second change straight after Oscula's victory.

It is now expected to continue to fall until between 4pm and 5pm before a dry evening and a warm and dry Saturday.

The going change is a boost to the Cazoo Derby chances of Mac Swiney and Gear Up but will be seen as a negative for leading fancy Mohaafeth.