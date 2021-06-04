Epsom ground latest: Good to soft as rain continues on Oaks day

The going at Epsom was changed to good to soft following the first race on Friday.
The morning rain, which had been forecast to stop, continued to fall and after Andrew Cooper initially tweaked it from good, good to firm in places to good, good to firm in places in the back straight at lunchtime, he made a second change straight after Oscula's victory.
It is now expected to continue to fall until between 4pm and 5pm before a dry evening and a warm and dry Saturday.
The going change is a boost to the Cazoo Derby chances of Mac Swiney and Gear Up but will be seen as a negative for leading fancy Mohaafeth.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.