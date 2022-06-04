Owen Burrows admits it would be fitting if Hukum could provide him with a timely boost following what has been a tough time for the trainer by securing him a first Group One victory in the DahlBury Coronation Cup at Epsom on Friday.

Since the end of the 2021 season the Lambourn handler has faced arguably the most difficult period of his career after enduring plenty of upheaval since the passing of owner Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum, who he had previously trained exclusively for, last March. With his horse numbers reduced following a decision made by Shadwell Estates Company to streamline its operation, Burrows took the decision to relocate to Farncombe Down Stables close to his former base at Kingwood House on the edge of the village. Despite the challenging times, Burrows, who started training in 2016 having previously served as assistant to Sir Michael Stoute, has already enjoyed several winners including landing the Group Two Dubai City Of Gold at Meydan with Hukum back in March. Having been back among the winners recently in Britain the father-of-two now hopes the son of Sea The Stars can, as he so often has in recent seasons, give Burrows another moment to savour by making his third start at the top table a triumphant one.

Burrows said: “We knew September time things were going to be massively reduced so it was a tough winter and it was tough seeing nice horses that we sold being successful elsewhere. “I quite naively went to the sales in Newmarket with a view to trying back three or four and I came back empty handed. “We were in a very fortunate position over the years. Angus (Gold, racing manager to Shadwell Estates) would value horses and wouldn’t pay over the odds but there wasn’t too many times when you would be outbid. “I barely got my hand up here on this occasion and I was outbid so it was a reality check. “It is a different job now, but I’m very grateful we are still on the list of the trainers that Sheikh Hamdan’s family have horses with as that is quite a kick for myself. “It has been a big change for myself and my family and it was a tough time and it wasn’t nice but we are well aware it had to be done and we are thankful that we are still here. “As regards to Hukum, he has been in good form since he came back from Dubai and I’m thrilled with how he performed out there. I’ve been pleased with his work since and it is all systems go for the Coronation Cup. “Any horse that could win a Group One I would take but it would be very fitting if it was him as he was also my first Royal Ascot winner. “We’ve had a few new misses in Group One races with Massaat, who was second in a 2000 Guineas and Minzaal was third in a Middle Park when things didn’t quite go to plan. “Everybody judges you on success and it would be nice to be described as a Group One-winning trainer.”

Hukum on his way to the gallops at Owen Burrows' yard