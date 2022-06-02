Desert Crown will break from stall 12 in the Cazoo Derby – which this year will be run in memory of Lester Piggott – at Epsom on Saturday afternoon.

The son of Nathaniel heads to Epsom looking to defy inexperience and give Sir Michael Stoute a sixth win in the race on the back of an impressive display in the Dante last month, which shot the three-year-old to the head of the betting. He was a three-and-a-quarter-length winner from fellow Derby runner Royal Patronage (stall one) on the Knavesmire and Desert Crown will be partnered by Richard Kingscote, who will be having just his second ride in the premier Classic. Desert Crown has been drawn in the same stall from which Serpentine exited in 2020 and Australia in 2014, and there should be few excuses from that position in a race which has its biggest field since 2017.

🔢 Draw for the Derby:



1 Royal Patronage

2 Westover

3 Hoo Ya Mal

4 Stone Age

5 Nations Pride

6 Nahanni

7 Piz Badile

8 Masekela

9 Walk Of Stars

10 Glory Daze

11 West Wind Blows

12 Desert Crown

13 Sonny Liston

14 El Habeeb

15 Star Of India

16 Changingoftheguard

17 Grand Alliance pic.twitter.com/6VitHNariy — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) June 2, 2022

Aidan O’Brien is set to saddle three as he bids for his ninth Derby success and the Ballydoyle charge is led by Stone Age (four), who was a commanding five-and-a-half-lengths clear of Glory Daze (10) at Leopardstown last time, with the runner-up also given the Epsom green light by handler Andy Oliver. Stone Age is part-owned by Peter Brant, who bred the horse at his White Birch Farm. Brant, who has won the Kentucky Derby as both an owner and breeder in the past, is enjoying plenty of on-track success since returning to the sport in 2016 following a 20-year hiatus. Brant told the Nick Luck podcast: “I’m so excited to have a horse in a race like this and breeding the horse makes it even more special. “I hope the horse runs well and gives a good account of himself. I’m coming to support him and I can’t ask for much more than that." He continued by praising Stone Age’s trainer: “I think he’s (O’Brien) a winner and he likes to win. He’s meticulous about his training all the way along and he is not afraid to try things with the horse and experiment with what they like and doesn’t give up on them. He’s very special.” O’Brien is also represented by Chester winners Star Of India and Changingoftheguard, who have been posted wide and handed stalls 15 and 16 respectively.