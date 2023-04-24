Epictetus bids to stamp himself as a live Derby prospect when he tackles five opponents in the Weatherbys Digital Solutions Blue Riband Trial at Epsom.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained Kingman colt was last seen chasing home Classic favourite Auguste Rodin in the Vertem Futurity Trophy at Doncaster in October.

Though beaten three and a half lengths on heavy ground over the mile trip, Thady Gosden feels both the step up to 10 furlongs and better ground on the Downs will play to his strengths.

“He ran well to be second in the Vertem Futurity at the back end of last year,” he said of the George Strawbridge-owned colt, who will be ridden by Frankie Dettori.

“Obviously, he is a well-bred colt and I don’t think the step up to a mile and two (furlongs) should be a problem for him.

“He won his maiden on the July course at Newmarket nicely and then was a little unlucky not to win the Autumn Stakes on the Rowley Mile, when he was beaten a neck (to subsequent Breeders’ Cup Juvenile runner-up Silver Knott), and the deep ground was not in his favour at Doncaster.

“While Epsom is a totally different track to Doncaster, he is a well-balanced colt.

“He has been pleasing at home, but obviously this is his first run of the year, so he will come on for it.”