The son of Network was picked up by JP McManus prior to the race in a bid to boost the leading owner’s chances of a third Grand National success, but Enjoy D’allen’s challenge only lasted as far as the first fence, with rider Conor Orr ejected from the saddle.

However, trainer Ciaran Murphy reports the horse to be none the worse for his trip to Merseyside and although it ultimately proved a fruitless trip, could look to quickly pick up some compensation in the BoyleSports Irish Grand National, a race in which he was third 12 months ago.

“We’re obviously disappointed, we didn’t envisage that happening,” Murphy said of the weekend.

“But these things happen in racing and we’re lucky with the owners we have they took it very well and we just have to move on.

“I have to speak to connections and see how they feel about it and, ultimately, they will make the call, but the horse seems fine, he’s home and fresh and well and it’s definitely an option.

“He’s travelled over (to Aintree) and been there for three or four days and there’s all that to consider too, but once he’s in good spirits with himself over the next few days we have option to go there and he’s tried and tested in the race.

“We had him ready for Aintree, we’ll make no secret of that, but we have to regroup now and try to find our feet again and the next option. Once the horse and ground are OK, there is every chance he takes his chance.”