Energumene - ruled out of Arkle

Sporting Life Arkle: Energueme ruled out of Cheltenham Festival

By David Ord
10:50 · FRI March 12, 2021

Energumene has been ruled out of the Sporting Life Arkle after meeting with a late setback.

Willie Mullins' charge was second favourite for the day one showpiece after making a brilliant start to his career over fences.

He's unbeaten in his three outings over the larger obstacles to date, including the Grade One Patrick Ward & Co. Solicitors Irish Arkle Novice Chase at Leopardstown.

His clash with Shishkin on Tuesday was being billed as the race of the week but Mullins said on Friday morning: "Energumene has met with a setback and unfortunately won’t be running at the Cheltenham Festival next week."

