“Paul (Townend) was very happy with him. He gave him a squeeze from the last bend and he said he moved perfect so I hope nothing shows up in the morning.”

“Energumene jumped three fences and had a little blow so we’ll see how he is,” said Mullins.

Energumene is very much on course for a rematch with his Ascot conqueror Shishkin in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase after the slight injury scare caused his price to drift for a while on Thursday before settling back down.

The eight-year-old jumped three fences in the hands of Paul Townend in a team of Cheltenham Festival horses from the Willie Mullins stable.

Mullins revealed he worked his other Champion Chase hope Chacun Pour Soir at home on Saturday morning rather than take him to Navan.

“Chacun was not here. I worked him at home this morning. We are very happy with him,” said the Closutton handler.

Mullins feels Al Boum Photo is in much better form now as he bids to reclaim the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup. He lifted the coveted prize in 2019 and 2020 but was only third behind Minella Indo 12 months ago.

“I was much happier with Al Boum Photo. Paul was delighted with him. Hopefully he has put that bad bit of work behind him,” he went on.

“Paul rode Klassical Dream in the last lot and was very happy with him.

“We are very happy with the way things are shaping up at the moment. For the ones running early in the week that is probably enough for them. The ones for later in the week will probably get another bit.

“It was great we could do this here rather than go up to Leopardstown in the morning. It doesn’t fit in.”

