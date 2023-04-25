The 2/7 favourite put in a sloppy round of jumping under Paul Townend and it looked to have cost him when stablemate Chacun Pour Soi hit the front at the final fence.

At that point it looked like the 20/1 chance had rolled back the years at 11-years-old but Energumene dug deep late in the contest to get back up and win.

Townend said: "He gave the fences a few belts, uncharacteristically really. It showed how good a horse he actually is to do things not perfectly today and still win.

"It was brilliant to see him [Chacun Pour Soi] bounce back to his best and credit to my horse for pulling it out.

"Maybe we had a harder race than we thought at Cheltenham."