Punchestown Thursday preview: Energumene back in action

The Willie Mullins-trained seven-year-old is one of five declared for the Grade One contest, after a setback forced him to miss a much-anticipated clash with Shishkin in the Arkle Trophy at the Cheltenham Festival.

He was very impressive in the Irish Arkle at Leopardstown in February and renews rivalry with Henry de Bromhead’s Cheltenham third Captain Guinness, who was eight and a half lengths in arrears of Energumene when runner-up at Naas in January.

Mullins also runs Janidil, who was a Grade One winner at Fairyhouse’s Easter meeting.