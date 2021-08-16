Absent from the two-mile Grade One at Leopardstown over Christmas, in which stablemate Chacun Pour Soi was a late absentee, Energumene has only been seen once this season.

That was in the Hilly Way Chase at Cork, where he once again showed his ability in winning by over eight lengths.

He has only met with one defeat since joining Mullins having won a point-to-point in England, and that came in his first bumper.

Since then he has won a bumper, a novice hurdle and five over fences, including two Grade Ones, but this would be his first trip outside Ireland having missed last season’s Cheltenham Festival.

“That’s the plan at the moment. We said we’d sidestep Christmas and go there. All is good with him,” said Mullins.

“We had to make a decision and decided we wouldn’t get him ready for yesterday, we thought it was probably quick enough.

“The Clarence House is better spaced out time-wise.”