Punchestown Festival day three | Klassical Dream & Energumene star in Willie Mullins 299/1 five-timer

A review of the pick of the action from day three of the Punchestown Festival as Energumene and Klassical Dream starred in Willie Mullins-trained five-timer.

Energumene among five for Mullins Energumene claimed his second Grade One triumph with a smooth performance from the front in the Ryanair Novice Chase. Paul Townend enjoyed something of an armchair ride on the 2/5 favourite, who was last seen winning the Irish Arkle at the Dublin Racing Festival, before missing the Sporting Life Arkle at Cheltenham due to a late setback. He brushed through the top of the last couple of fences but never looked like falling and, having seen off closest pursuer Captain Guinness on the turn into the straight, ultimately cruised home to beat stable companion Janidil by 16 lengths without coming under pressure. Zarkareva (100/1) finished 41 lengths adrift of the first two, with Captain Guinness eased right off and eventually pulled up by Rachael Blackmore. It was a second top-class one-two on the card for Willie Mullins following Klassical Dream's easy 5/1 success under the trainer's son Patrick in the Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle, while the trainer completely dominated the card once more, enjoying another five-timer. Capodanno (11/2) - ridden by Jody McGarvey - struck for the yard earlier on in the Conway Piling Handicap Hurdle, while Gauloise took the Listed Close Brothers Mares Novice Hurdle under Townend, justifying 7/4 favouritism with a 10-length defeat of Global Equity. The 299/1 five-fold was completed by Dysart Dynamo (evens favourite) under Mullins junior in the Grant Thornton (C & G) Flat Race. Mullins ended day three of the Punchestown Festival having trained 13 winners at the meeting, all for different owners/ownership groups. Betfair cut Energumene to 6/1 (from 12s) for the 2022 Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham. Mullins said: “He seems to be back to himself. He was very slick early on, met a few wrong down the back, but once he got his eye in again over the last four, he was brilliant. “It was a great performance to finish up the season. It was a nice surprise to get him back because I thought when we had to scratch him from Cheltenham, we’d miss Punchestown. “He just made a very quick recovery. We were hoping to get him to Fairyhouse but that didn’t work, so I said we’d be better off taking our time and coming here and that paid off.” When asked if he would get further, Mullins added: “He’s won over two and a half miles and has won a point-to-point, the only reason I came back was because he was so slick jumping. “I thought he’d be a two-and-a-half-mile horse, more like Janidil, but when he gets his jumping right, he’s more like a hurdler over fences. I'd imagine we’ll go the Champion Chase route first and we’ll see how that goes. He’s a nice one for (owner) Tony Bloom to have.”

Paul Townend riding Energumene on their way to winning the Ryanair Novice Chase

Townend said of Energumene: "He was class. To get that feeling over two miles in chases twice in one week is like Christmas coming round all over again. "Championship or not, Willie has been very good at letting me pick out my rides. And the rides I've had are all class. He's entitled to go and take everything on now and they're (Energumene and Shishkin) going to meet at some stage - it'll be some spectacle."

Dream display in Champion Stayers Klassical Dream came roaring back to his best in no uncertain terms with an easy victory in the Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle. Having his first start since two disappointing efforts in top-class company over two miles at the end of 2019, the Willie Mullins-trained seven-year-old was heavily backed just before the off on his first try over three miles and those who followed the money barely had a moment's worry. Cheltenham Festival hero Flooring Porter cut out most of the running but his jumping let him down badly at the head of affairs and he was a spent force three from the finish, when French Dynamite was handed the initiative in front. However, Patrick Mullins was cutting a really confident figure on 5/1 shot Klassical Dream and the former Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle winner cruised to the lead approaching the last before skipping clear with the minimum of fuss. Mullins saddled a one-two in the race with James Du Berlais (16/1) running an eyecatching race from the back of the field to finish second under Brian Hayes, some nine lengths behind the comfortable winner. The minor placings went to Ronald Pump (17/2) and 12/1 chance French Dynamite who boxed on bravely for fourth under Rachael Blackmore. Patrick Mullins said: “I can’t say I’m surprised. He’s a very high-class horse, it just went wrong for him over two miles. “I know he hadn’t run for a long time, but he was ready to run at Christmas and he got a small setback and then it was too late to go chasing. Eilish Byrne deserves great credit as she rides him out all the time and he’s not easy. “I wasn’t surprised how well he settled, he had a hood on and we went a good gallop. The false start wasn’t ideal, but he handled it all right.” Mullins, who moved three clear of Jamie Codd in the race to be champion amateur, added: “I’m getting to pick up rides in Grade Ones, I’m in a very lucky position and Jamie doesn’t have that kind of ammunition and firepower. “When you are riding for Willie Mullins at Punchestown, it makes the job a lot easier. “I’ve been lucky enough to win the Champion Hurdle, Champion Chase and now the Stayers here. I was second in the Gold Cup on Djakadam one year, so hopefully I might get the full set at some stage.” Mullins mentioned the French Champion Hurdle as a possible option for the winner, while Sky Bet slashed his odds to 5/1 from 25/1 for next year's Stayers' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

Rest of the meeting... Philip Rothwell’s Singing Banjo bagged his second win at this year’s Punchestown Festival when coming home clear in a dramatic renewal of the Mongey Communications La Touche Cup Cross Country Chase. Despite winning the Ladies Perpetual Cup on Tuesday, he was sent off at 33/1 under Barry Walsh, who steered clear of the carnage behind him. Alpha Des Obeaux was carried out when there appeared to be a difference of opinion over which course to take, an incident which also saw Some Neck badly hampered. Singing Banjo stayed on stoutly to beat 80/1 chance Michael’s Pick by three and a quarter lengths. “I’d say Willie (Mullins) will be OK!” said Rothwell, celebrating his third winner of the week. It’s unbelievable, but as I said before it’s a family success and it’s all about the Walsh family. “Aaron, Barry’s brother, owns him and their father John trains him for all the point-to-points, so this is just an honour for me. They have banks at home to school their horses and I’ve run them in the banks races for them for a number of years and we absolutely love it. We’ve been second so many times to some of Enda’s (Bolger). “I always thought that he’d be better over four miles than three and I was questioning whether he should have run in the Ladies Cup the other day, so this is just marvellous.”

Anthony Honeyball had gone close to a Punchestown Festival winner a couple of times in the past with his stable stalwart Regal Encore, but went one better with Sully D’Oc (6/1) in the Pigsback.com Handicap Chase. Ridden by rising star of the weighing room Simon Torrens, the seven-year-old was proving his durability having run with credit at both Cheltenham and Aintree. “He’s always been a lovely horse, but this season has made a man of him as he’s also done Cheltenham and Aintree,” said Honeyball. “Richie McLernon needs a mention as he’s done a lovely job with him. He ran well at Aintree and I thought coming here might freshen him up as he was on his way to Martinstown anyway. “I mentioned the cheekpieces to Frank (Berry, racing manager for owner JP McManus) so we put them on – whether they made a difference, I don’t know. “We’ve hit the bar here a few times with Regal Encore and Cresswell Breeze, so I’m delighted. Watching the way that race was run, I think we could be back in Ireland with him at some stage.”

Sully D'Oc Aa on his way to victory at Punchestown

Jiving Jerry landed a gamble in the opening Specialist Joinery Group Handicap Hurdle for Cathal Landers and trainer James Barcoe. Having been available at 20/1 overnight, he won by half a length at 11/2. “That’s brilliant and the horse deserved it as he’s been very consistent all year. He’s an easy horse to train, he turns up,” said Barcoe. “That’s his third win and it’s for my most important owner, my wife, and it was my niece who led him up, so it’s great.”

Cathal Landers riding Jiving Jerry (left)