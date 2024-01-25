Enemy wins Winter Derby Trial Conditions Stakes at Southwell

Enemy was soon flying home and, running on strongly, he bravely held on by a head after a tussle with last year’s Godolphin Derby runner in the closing stages.

Military Order was arguably travelling best as he edged his way to the front entering the final two furlongs, but Ryan was beginning to wind Enemy up to top gear and came to make his challenge inside the final furlong.

Enemy, meanwhile, was ridden patiently at the rear of the field by Rossa Ryan and still had the whole pack to pass when things began to get serious entering the home straight.

In the early stages, it was Claymore who led the field along, with Military Order content to race in his slipstream on his first start since being gelded.

In a classy contest at the Rolleston venue, it was Charlie Appleby’s Military Order who was fancied to get his career back on track in a race that also featured Dante scorer The Foxes and Royal Ascot winners Claymore and Sir Busker.

The 17/2 winner has predominantly plied his trade over further of late and, having gone close over two miles at Newcastle last time, his trainer Ian Williams was thrilled to see him put in such a brave effort down in trip against some quality operators.

“It was a huge performance and we were a bit concerned running him over a shorter trip, but he has been a class performer at this trip on his day,” said Williams.

“That is probably a step up on what he has done before and will lead to some nice chats with his owner about what we do next. Over this trip, that was a good performance.

“We didn’t send him to Meydan this winter and we just needed a race to give him a blow in and see where our options were. We’ll see what our options are now and I’m not sure what we will do until I have spoken with the owners.

“He’s a horse who has travelled in the past and can travel, so lots of options remain open. He is entered in the Red Sea (Turf Handicap) in Saudi, which he was second in last year, but the owners aren’t mad keen, so we will just have to see.

“He’s beaten some good horses there and over that trip it was a massive performance.”

Daniel Tudhope did the steering aboard Military Order and felt his mount lost little in defeat.

He said: “It was a nice run and maybe he just doesn’t want to get there too soon – I felt that he got there and just wandered away a little bit. He’s a nice horse and he’s back and I hope connections get a good clear run with him.”

It was Andrew Balding’s The Foxes who picked up the final spot on the podium, a length and three-quarters further back, and connections were thrilled with the Dante hero’s first outing since running in the Juddmonte International Stakes last summer.

“It was a good run and a prep run and we are pleased,” said Pippa Tuthill, assistant racing manager to owners King Power Racing.

“We’ll see how he comes out of this and make a plan from there. He’s a fun horse and we’re hoping to have a fun season with him going forward.”