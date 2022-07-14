The John and Thady Gosden-trained daughter of Sea The Stars was an unlucky short-head runner-up to Tuesday in the English equivalent at Epsom, having slipped coming out of the stalls for Frankie Dettori.

The same partnership will be a warm order to gain compensation in the mile and a half Classic, with Aidan O’Brien opting not to run Cazoo Oaks winner Tuesday, who ran in the Irish Derby against the colts last time out.

The master of Ballydoyle still has a strong hand, as he is responsible for three of the runners in the Group One contest.

History, a Group Three winner over a mile on her first start this year, tried a mile and a half for the first time in the Ribblesdale at Royal Ascot and was three and a quarter lengths behind the Jessica Harrington-trained winner, Magical Lagoon, who reopposes.

Harrington is similarly responsible for Fennela, who did not make her debut until April and broke her maiden at the third attempt over course and distance early last month.