Having stretched her unbeaten record to three with a dominant display in the Musidora Stakes at York last month, the daughter of Sea The Stars is all the rage to provide John Gosden, who trains in partnership with son Thady, with a fourth victory in Friday’s feature under Frankie Dettori.

In the all important draw, Emily Upjohn appears well placed in stall five.

The Clarehaven team have a significant second string to their bow in the form of Nashwa, who has looked every inch a top-class filly in the making in winning at Haydock and Newbury this spring.

The Frankel filly, who is next door to her stablemate in stall six, will partnered by Hollie Doyle, who is out to create more history by becoming the first female jockey to win a British Classic.

Aidan O’Brien, who landed his ninth Oaks with the brilliant Snowfall 12 months ago, this year launches a four-pronged assault.