Willie Mullins' exceptionally strong novice hurdle team has another dimension after Embassy Gardens won as he liked at Thurles on Sunday.
The seven-year-old finished a well-held fourth behind Good Land after being sent off joint-favourite for a traditionally hot maiden at Leopardstown over Christmas but appeared to step forward markedly on that with a commanding display in the W.T O'Grady Memorial Irish EBF Novice Hurdle.
Granted, main market rival Santonito failed to give his running and weakened out of contention before the second-last flight, but the 5/6 favourite poured it on under Paul Townend, picking up the running from long-time leader Kilbree Warrior rounding the home turn and storming to a 35-length success.
Mullins won the same race with subsequent Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle winner Monkfish in 2020 and Paddy Power cut Embassy Gardens to 7/1 (from 20/1) for the Cheltenham Festival contest. Sky Bet go 8/1 from 25s for the same race.
Watch Race Replay
