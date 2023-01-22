Sporting Life
Willie Mullins - memorable day at Leopardstown
Trainer Willie Mullins

Embassy Gardens slashed for Albert Bartlett after easy Thurles victory

By Sporting Life
15:26 · SUN January 22, 2023

Willie Mullins' exceptionally strong novice hurdle team has another dimension after Embassy Gardens won as he liked at Thurles on Sunday.

The seven-year-old finished a well-held fourth behind Good Land after being sent off joint-favourite for a traditionally hot maiden at Leopardstown over Christmas but appeared to step forward markedly on that with a commanding display in the W.T O'Grady Memorial Irish EBF Novice Hurdle.

Granted, main market rival Santonito failed to give his running and weakened out of contention before the second-last flight, but the 5/6 favourite poured it on under Paul Townend, picking up the running from long-time leader Kilbree Warrior rounding the home turn and storming to a 35-length success.

Mullins won the same race with subsequent Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle winner Monkfish in 2020 and Paddy Power cut Embassy Gardens to 7/1 (from 20/1) for the Cheltenham Festival contest. Sky Bet go 8/1 from 25s for the same race.

