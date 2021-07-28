Extra Elusive seeks second Rose Of Lancaster Stakes success at Haydock Park

The Roger Charlton-trained six year old remains on course to try and secure his first success of the campaign, etching his name in the record books in the extended mile and a quarter Group Three contest in the process.

After beating only one rival home in the Saudi Cup at Riyadh in February on his yearly return, the Mastercraftsman gelding finished a respectable third at Group Three level in the bet365 Gordon Richards Stakes at Sandown Park on his first start in Britain in April.

Despite paying the price for getting into a battle for the early lead when trailing home last on his most recent start in the Group Three Coral Brigadier Gerard Stakes back at Sandown Park in May, the Imad Al Sagar-owned Extra Elusive is reported to be thriving at home.

Harry Charlton, son and assistant trainer to his father, said: “I’d say we will probably be going back for the Rose Of Lancaster. He looks pretty fresh at home and in good order. The break has done him the world of good.

“He is a character and is full of energy. I think we probably now know how to train him better than we used to and what he likes and what he doesn’t. He does a lot of work on his own and likes being turned out. He is happy with himself.

“He and Sangarius went too quick in the Brigadier Gerard and they cut each other's throats a little bit and set it up for the others.

“He won the Rose Of Lancaster last year and is in good form heading back there. It all depends on what turns up but hopefully he will run a solid race as this is his time of year.”

Meanwhile, stablemate Makram could be given an entry in the bet365 Cambridgeshire at Newmarket (Saturday September 25).

The Beckhampton handler has won the prestigious nine furlong heritage handicap twice in the past with Cap Juluca in 1995 and Blue Monday in 2005.

Makram got off the mark for the season on his most recent start after landing a mile and a quarter handicap at Sandown Park on Coral Eclipse Day at the start of July.

And Harry Charlton added: “We didn’t think Goodwood would be a track that would suit him, hence why we didn’t run him there this week.

“He could be a Cambridgeshire type, though we would look for a race in between. We were sort of thinking of going beyond 10 furlongs but it could be soft at Newmarket at that time of year which would put an emphasis on stamina.

“It is possible that he could have a Cambridgeshire entry though.”