Definitly Red wins the Charlie Hall

Brian Ellison announces retirement of stable stalwart Definitly Red

By Sporting Life
15:56 · SUN April 11, 2021

Brian Ellison has announced the retirement of stable star Definitly Red after being pulled up in the Randox Grand National at Aintree.

The 12-year-old was running in the world’s most famous steeplechase for a second time, after being badly hampered when still going well in the 2017 renewal.

Definitly Red won 15 of his 38 career starts, including the Many Clouds Chase at Aintree twice, the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby and the Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham.

Ellison posted on his Facebook page: “The decision has been made to retire Definitly Red after his run in yesterday’s Grand National. He pulled up two fences before the finish when getting tired, but delighted to report that he came home safe and sound.

“We, along with owners Phil and Julie Martin, have been honoured to have had such a wonderful horse. He has given us all so much pleasure and owes us nothing.

“We would like to thank everyone who has supported and followed ‘Red’ throughout his career.”

