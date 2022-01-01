Elliott runs both Ginto, unbeaten in two over hurdles including a Grade Two at Navan last time out, and Hollow Games, a Grade Three winner at Navan himself.

Both are owned by Noel and Valerie Moran’s Bective Stud with Davy Russell maintaining his partnership on Hollow Games and Jack Kennedy declared on Ginto.

Elliott said: “Ginto looks like he could be anything. He’s a horse for the future. He looks to be a chaser and was bought to be a chaser, so whatever he does over hurdles is going to be a bonus.

“Hollow Games is a nice horse. He doesn’t do anything flashy at home, but he’s always there for you on the racecourse.

“They both deserve to take their chance in a race like this and we’re looking forward to it.

“There are different opinions from different lads in the yard and if either of them win I don’t mind. They have the same owner so there is no pressure.”