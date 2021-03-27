Ranveet Stakes: Verry Elleegant beats Addeybb

On his first start since Ascot, there were brief doubts about his participation when he was found to be slightly lame after being plated on the eve of the race – but the vets cleared him to run.

Addeybb, whose brilliant campaign last year culminated in October with Champion Stakes victory at Ascot, was sent off 11-10 favourite to beat Verry Elleegant again.

This time, however, William Haggas’ long-distance challenger and jockey Tom Marquand were just outpointed as the Australian mare got her revenge by a length.

Champion Stakes winner Addeybb made a huge success of his trip to Australia last year, beating Verry Elleegant in both the Ranvet and for a second Group One victory in the Longines Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

Verry Elleegant gets her revenge! In a beautiful battle down the straight @mcacajamez has a gun ride to get the win for @cwallerracing pic.twitter.com/tSjrGpiRdW

The soft ground at Rosehill, following this month’s downpours in Sydney, appeared to favour Addeybb.

But as he and Verry Elleegant both challenged from off the pace in the final two furlongs, he could never haul back the winner.

Marquand nonetheless told racing.com: “(I was) delighted with the run. As we kept saying before, if we bump into her at her best it’s going to be tough to beat her. He gave his all. This was always going to be a run-up to a bigger day, and he put his heart and soul into it.”

Haggas said: “He ran a good race, but I don’t think he moved as well as I’ve seen in the past, he hung on in there well though.

“He just got worn down in the end. There’s not much between the two of them, but she beat us quite easy today so we’ll have to shape up next time (in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes).”

Moon shines for Newmarket team

Haggas was, though, on the mark with Favourite Moon in the Manion Cup, ridden by Kerrin McEvoy.

“I was pleased with him, he did it well and he should get further, he wants a trip,” said Haggas. “There’s a mile-and-six race in two weeks or a two-mile race in three weeks for him if he gets into either.

“The Sydney Cup is the one we’d love to run in, but it all depends if he gets in or not.”