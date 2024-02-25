Elixir De Nutz connections to keep faith with Gingell

Freddie Gingell is set to keep the ride aboard shock Clarence House Chase winner Elixir De Nutz when he takes a shot at the Queen Mother Champion Chase on day two of the Cheltenham Festival.

The 18-year-old has struck up a fine relationship with Joe Tizzard’s resurgent 10-year-old this season. After collecting the Grade Two Haldon Gold Cup at Exeter and a valuable Newbury handicap before Christmas, the duo reunited to deliver a small blow to Jonbon’s Champion Chase hopes when downing Nicky Henderson’s leading two-mile chaser in the rearranged Grade One event at Prestbury Park. A first triumph at the highest level was a notable feather in the cap of Gingell and with owner Terry Warner keen to stay loyal to one of the weighing room’s youngest stars, he is set for his first taste of a championship event at the Festival. “Fred will keep the ride and Terry Warner is keen to stick with him,” said Tizzard, who is also the rider’s uncle. “He’s got on with him really well this season and he will definitely keep the ride. He keeps getting a good tune out of the old horse and it will do Fred well for the future to just keep getting rides in these big races, so he gets a feel for what goes on in them. “It’s a lovely opportunity for both of them.”