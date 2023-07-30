Elite Status gets back on track with cosy Deauville win

Trained by Karl Burke, the son of Havana Grey had appeared a colt of supreme potential when following up an easy win at Doncaster on debut with an emphatic triumph at Listed level in the National Stakes.

That set up a tilt at the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot where his winning run came to an end, but upped to six furlongs on the Normandy coast, he got back to winning ways in fine style.

Always handily placed in the hands of Clifford Lee, he was travelling powerfully as the Group Three contest entered its final furlong and only needed to be encouraged to keep up his work late on as he held off Andre Fabre’s Sajir by a length and a quarter.

“I think he beat a couple of smart French colts and did it very easy in the end,” said Burke.

“He’s a lazy horse and we learned a little bit more about him today and he was drawing away at the end once Cliff gave him a smack or two. Cliff said he couldn’t pull him up then and there was a bit more in the tank I think.

“He’s a lovely horse and we think he’s pretty good and it’s great to get back on track after Ascot when we were a bit disappointed.”

The youngster could now be in line for a tilt at Group One honours and a return to Deauville for the Prix Morny on August 20, although York’s Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes also remains an option depending on how high-class stablemate Kylian gets on in his Goodwood assignment next week.

Burke added: “I would say we will either be back to Deauville for the Morny or the Gimcrack next. I will have a chat with Sheikh Obaid (owner) and see which way he wants to go.

“He will be home tomorrow and as long as he is OK I think he deserves a crack at a Group One, but if we are not sure then the Gimcrack is another obvious race.

“A lot will depend on how Kylian gets on this week, although they are two different owners and they could go for the same race. However, I did say to both owners it would be nice if they could meet in the Middle Park at the end of the year, that would suit me.

“Let’s see what happens. He will be entered in the Morny next week and we will go from there.”

Amy Murphy’s Geologist fared best of the British-based runners when third in the Group Three Prix Six Perfections behind Laulne while David Simcock’s Empress Wu filled the same spot in the Prix de Psyche, won by Excellent Truth.

