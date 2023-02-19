The well-supported nine-year-old disputed the lead before being headed four out in a race was run in a time over 13 seconds quicker than standard.

Owned by John Romans and Terry Warner, Eldorado Allen has won four of his 16 starts over fences and was a creditable third to Allaho in the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham following his victory in the Denman Chase last season.

Trainer Joe Tizzard is keen to return to Prestbury Park next month for the blue riband event, although admitted Eldorado Allen, who is a general 66/1 chance, would be vying for minor honours.

“There was a bit of disappointment, but as it turned out they went too quick,” said Tizzard of his latest effort under Brendan Powell.

“The front three horses took each other on and blew themselves out. It was a very fast time and it suited hold-up horses.

“In hindsight, we should have just settled in behind the front two, but those were not the tactics going out there, so I think you can just put a line through that run.

“John and Terry are still keen to run in a Gold Cup, so we’ll take our chance and he might run into a place at best.”