Eldar Eldarov delights Varian with taking Nottingham debut

By Keith Hamer
13:32 · THU October 14, 2021

Roger Varian is looking forward to seeing how Eldar Eldarov progresses after the two-year-old made an impressive debut at Nottingham.

The well-bred son of Dubawi turned a maiden over an extended mile into a procession as he swept five lengths clear of his nearest rival to have the Newmarket trainer excited about 2021.

It has yet to be decided if Eldar Eldarov runs again this season but Varian has not been in a hurry with this colt, who cost £480,000 at the breeze ups in May after bring sold for £110,000 as a yearling.

“He’s a nice horse in the making, He’s got a big pedigree, he’s bred for middle distances and he looks a nice prospect looking ahead to next year,” said Varian.

“He’s a horse who has improved as the year has gone on and the family get better with age. He’s not been a horse we’ve been in a rush with. He was ready for his debut and made a very pleasing one.

“There are no immediate plans. I don’t even know if he will run again this year, but we’ll see how he comes out of the race and go from there.

“He’s only won a maiden and won it nicely. He’s one of those horse we’ll look forward to next year and see how he winters.

“I think he will stay middle distances – 10 furlongs, maybe 12 furlongs. The pedigree would suggest that and the way he galloped out after the line would suggest that too.”

